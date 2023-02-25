Western Michigan travels to Akron for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Michigan Broncos (7-21, 3-12 MAC) at Akron Zips (19-9, 11-4 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -15; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Lamar Norman Jr. and the Western Michigan Broncos take on Xavier Castaneda and the Akron Zips in MAC play. The Zips have gone 13-1 in home games. Akron has an 8-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 3-12 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is averaging 21.4 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 17.4 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 62.5% over the last 10 games for Akron.

Norman is averaging 17.7 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Broncos: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

