Western Michigan visits Rice after Norman's 36-point performance

Western Michigan Broncos (2-2) at Rice Owls (2-2, 0-1 C-USA) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -4.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos face the Rice Owls after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 36 points in Western Michigan’s 90-84 win against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

Rice went 10-5 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Owls averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.

Western Michigan finished 8-23 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Broncos shot 42.1% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

