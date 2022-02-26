Dayvion McKnight had 13 points for the Hilltoppers (17-12, 9-7), whose seven-game winning streak ended. Josh Anderson added 11 points and six rebounds. Camron Justice had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals. Jamarion Sharp had 8 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks.
The Blue Raiders improved to 2-0 against the Hilltoppers this season. Middle Tennessee defeated Western Kentucky 93-85 on Jan. 29.
