Weston scores 14 as Middle Tennessee takes down FIU 69-58

Weston was 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Blue Raiders (17-11, 10-7 Conference USA). DeAndre Dishman scored 11 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Elias King was 3-of-11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 10 points.