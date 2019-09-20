Notre Dame has been in some big games under Coach Brian Kelly, but it hasn’t come close to winning them. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Even with its thing for anniversaries, college football reached one this past winter that went uncelebrated even if people all over the country might have raised a glass of schadenfreude. It marked 30 years since Notre Dame won a national championship. That was something else, pigskin-history-wise.

As of the human poll vote of Jan. 3, 1989, which followed Notre Dame’s 34-21 win over previously unbeaten West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl the previous day, the fresh national champion Irish had a then-record 11 national titles in their previous 65 seasons, eight by widely accepted poll votes and three by other selection processes in the impossibly kooky sport.

Thirty years on, one-fifth of the way into a new century, this happens: No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) prepares to play at No. 3 Georgia (3-0) in a game allegedly matching two top-10 teams, and the people have seen plenty since January 1989. The people who make the lines take a game alleging to pit top-10 teams four places apart and make Georgia the favorite by two touchdowns.

Keen observers and everyday citizens doubt Notre Dame’s capacity to prove itself elite. Others sneer at its bygone presence in last season’s College Football Playoff even as a 12-0 team. In a sport in which reputations take their time eroding, everyone has seen 30-3 to Clemson in the 2018 Cotton Bowl national semifinal, 44-28 to Ohio State (and not that close) in the 2015 season’s Fiesta Bowl, 42-14 to Alabama in the 2012 season’s Bowl Championship Series title game, 41-14 to LSU in the 2006 season’s Sugar Bowl and never, ever forget 41-9 to Oregon State in the 2000 season’s Fiesta Bowl.

Some people have even seen the statistic tweeted this week by ESPN football rock star Chris Fallica. It involved the worst winning percentages against top-five teams since the year 2000 (minimum 10 games). Beyond Wake Forest at 0-16 and Vanderbilt at 0-15 and Indiana at 0-13 stood a two-team clot at 1-17: Boston College and Notre Dame. That would include 0-4 under longtime Coach Brian Kelly, only one of the four closer than two touchdowns, which makes that line vs. Georgia quite tidy.

Everyone knows the sweeping changes wreaking this: the landscape, the huge conferences and their power, Notre Dame’s lack of any said conference as it has melded into the category of the often good or sometimes very good rather than the peerless. But in those 30 years, something else has changed: the American language when it comes to football.

A visit back to the game accounts and player quotations of that Fiesta Bowl week bridging 1988 and 1989 is like a visit to some distant, forgotten land and not just given that quarterback Tony Rice went 7-for-11 passing. Notre Dame, which led 23-6 at halftime and dominated to finish 12-0, had its “Lou Holtz Era christened in true Notre Dame tradition.” Holtz said, evocatively: “I think Knute Rockne would have been proud of this team. They did everything we asked.”

All-American tackle Andy Heck told the Los Angeles Times (and possibly others), “This is what is good and right in America, Notre Dame being number one,” an observation that wrought far fewer cringes than it would today. Linebacker Frank Stams, who had weathered two 5-6 seasons, told reporters: “Notre Dame breeds winners, and it was just a matter of time. Maybe not my time but somebody’s.”

Everybody sort of nodded even if some rolled eyes.

Other phrases, carefully presented in accounts: “America’s college team” . . . “a Golden Dome landslide” . . . “return to glory” . . . “the great weight of inherent history in Notre Dame” . . . “The echoes answered their wakeup call” . . . “Every sport has a team like this,” followed by mentions of the Yankees, the Cowboys, the Lakers . . . “Notre Dame, which leads the nation in football mythology” . . . “If this team is imbued with Notre Dame spirit, its success starts with flesh — strong, swift athletes, and lots of them.”

The proper nouns “Leahy” and “Rockne” and “Parseghian” and “Devine” all remained ready in memory and for use.

During the week, the St. Petersburg Times asked, “Will the ghosts of Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy be too much for West Virginia to overcome in Monday’s Fiesta Bowl?”

West Virginia quarterback Major Harris quipped, “Not unless they come out on the field.”

Long before a country became accustomed to seeing Notre Dame manhandled against Alabama or Clemson, West Virginia Coach Don Nehlen told of a team that “beat us on both sides of the line of scrimmage.”

When Holtz poor-mouthed, “I’ll be shocked if we have a good year [next year],” everyone guffawed.

Almost 30 years to the day later, Notre Dame lost, 30-3, to Clemson and the Associated Press wrote: “As 12-point underdogs, the Irish needed to play their best and catch a couple breaks. Neither happened.” Kelly and his players told of an incremental improvement witnesses weren’t sure they saw. Clemson gained 538 yards, Notre Dame 248. Clemson rushed for 211, Notre Dame 88. The Indianapolis Star’s Gregg Doyel wrote, “Look, 30-3 doesn’t lie.”

As Notre Dame visits a risen Georgia nine months after that, more has changed than just a rate of national championships. An entire American dialect has gone shelved.

This might even please quite a few.