Penn State was up 37-35 at halftime and trailed 45-44 with 15:26 to play following Kamdyn Curfman 3-pointer. The Nittany Lions reeled off nine points before another Curfman 3, then scored eight more. Izaiah Brockington had six of his 15 points points in the surge.
Three players added 12 points for Penn State, which shot 51% in the second half and hit seven 3-pointers. Wheeler had four 3-pointers and five steals, which moved him past Shep Garner for 10th in career steals with 152.
Greg Parham led the Keydets (1-1) with 21 points and Curfman had 17, hitting five 3s.
VMI coach Dan Earl was a star guard and assistant coach at Penn State. His first game against the Nittany Lions was the 2015-16 season opener.
