The Dolphins (3-1) scored the first four points of the second half to close the deficit to 46-40. Georgia scored the next six points and went on a 22-4 run during the middle of the second half to pull away to a 79-53 lead on Christian Brown’s jumper with 7:01 left.
Brown finished with 14 points, P.J. Horne scored 12 and Tye Fagan had 10.
Diante Wood led Jacksonville with 18 points, Mo Arnold and Tyreese Davis added 13 points each, and Dontarius James scored 11.
