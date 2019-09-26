For an assistant football coach, nothing is more unsettling than when the head man gets fired. For a few uncertain days in December 2000, Michael Locksley would arrive at Maryland’s football offices, where he had coached running backs under Ron Vanderlinden, deposed earlier that month. James Franklin, hired by Vanderlinden to coach wide receivers, would do the same. Each would go to his office. Each would close the door. And each would wait to see whether the new coach, Ralph Friedgen, would so much as grunt at them.

“We sat around for probably two or three days,” Locksley said, “and he never came in.”

Friedgen was a former Terp lineman hired to transform his alma mater into a winner. He had a staff to assemble, boosters to tend to, an administration to navigate, a program to start. Locksley and Franklin joined veteran coach Elliot Uzelac as the only holdovers, tasked with keeping the program together in the present, guaranteed nothing about the future.

Friedgen, then a 53-year-old career assistant who had served as the offensive coordinator in a Super Bowl, had waited for this opportunity for decades, so much so that he had an A-, B- and C-list of potential assistant coaches he would hire, depending on his budget. Debbie Yow, then the athletic director, told Friedgen he could hire whom he wanted.

But Friedgen didn’t know Locksley or Franklin. They were tied to Maryland’s recent history, to a stretch with one bowl appearance in 15 years. He didn’t know whether he would keep one, both — or neither.

And then Friedgen went recruiting with them.

“I’m a new coach coming into the situation,” Friedgen said. “I didn’t know the recent history. And when prospects ask you those tough questions — ‘Why should I come to Maryland?’ — they were right on it. They handled things perfectly. I was very impressed with how they presented themselves in the home, and how persistent they were.”

Friday night at Maryland Stadium, Franklin will lead his Penn State Nittany Lions out of the visitors’ locker room of the Gossett Football Team House and Locksley will lead his Terrapins out of the home version.Each has spent untold miles on recruiting trips and hours in darkened film rooms, the foundations upon which every coaching career is built. The difference here: Some of that foundation is shared, and the most important blocks were laid right in that building from which they’ll emerge Friday night.

“They were players’ coaches,” said Scott McBrien, the former Maryland quarterback. “Guys loved playing for them. They had the fire. They had the drive. They loved to recruit, and they were smart. That’s kind of a coach’s goal, to be the head dog and run the show. You could see it early on in them, how players rallied around them. I always knew that both of those guys had it in them.”

'My first big break'

The previous spring, Locksley headed down to Bentley’s, the popular College Park watering hole where important Maryland decisions have been made since Terrapins first peeked out of shells. At Vanderlinden’s request, Locksley and other members of the staff were getting to know a young coach who was coming through town. James Franklin wasn’t anybody at that point, a former quarterback at East Stroudsburg State and offensive coordinator in the Danish American Football Federation who was working, at the time, as a receivers coach at Idaho State.

“I was supposed to talk to him and kind of figure him out,” Locksley said, “and see if he’s a guy worth interviewing.”

Franklin, then just 28, came off as charismatic and ambitious. Locksley, then 30, thought there would be benefits to having another young coach on the staff. He decided Franklin was easily worth interviewing. Vanderlinden, entering what would be his fourth and final season at Maryland, hired him.

“That was really my first big break,” Franklin said.

The second: Being kept on by Friedgen. But who could have known it then? At that point, College Park was more dead end than destination. Locksley and Franklin were two of the figures that helped transform it. By the time Franklin arrived, Locksley, who grew up in the District and played at Towson, was a wired-in recruiter who knew where to find players and how to connect with their families.

“The place was hungry,” Franklin said. “At that time, Maryland wasn’t being recruited as heavily as it is now. But Locks was just so well-connected in that area. We were getting some great kids.”

Vanderlinden’s final two teams at Maryland went 5-6. Flip one loss to a win in either of those seasons, and the Terps would have been bowl-bound, and maybe Yow wouldn’t have changed head coaches. But they lost their final four games in 1999, then their last two in 2000. So even as change came, there was, internally, a sense that the Terps weren’t far off.

That December, Yow had Locksley assemble a player panel that would meet with head coaching candidates. When Friedgen sat before the players, Aaron Thompson, then a two-year starter at linebacker entering his junior season, was direct: “I hear people saying you’re a good coach and all that, but how are you going to help us to win?”

Friedgen was just as direct: “The first thing you have to do,” Locksley recalled him saying, “is learn how not to lose.”

Building a foundation

When Friedgen retained Locksley and Franklin, there was relief. But there was also pressure. Friedgen’s reputation as an offensive guru was embodied in a 600-page playbook. It contained 15 basic running plays and 100 pass plays. Seems reasonable, until you consider there were 100 variations of the runs and 1,000 variations of the passes. As offensive assistants, Locksley and Franklin had to learn that tome. So they made flash cards and quizzed each other.

“All the formations, everything, it was all different than what we had done,” Locksley said. “So we both ended up kind of staying late, coming in early and testing each other on all the terminology, the verbiage, everything.”

Friedgen hired Charlie Taaffe, a former head coach at the Citadel and in the Canadian Football League, to be his offensive coordinator. By that point, Taaffe had more than a quarter-century of coaching experience. Friedgen was more than three decades into his career. Franklin and Locksley were heavily involved in game-planning. But they also got to be sponges.

“Ralph was very involved, because it was his offense,” Franklin said. “But to his credit — and this is hard to do — he allowed Charlie to run the offense and come up with the game plan. It was a joint effort. We all got to contribute, and it was a great learning experience for me as a young coach.”

One key for Friedgen, entering that first season of 2001: Locksley and Franklin had helped assemble, and then keep, some talented players. Shaun Hill was an incumbent quarterback who would go on to play 11 seasons in the NFL. E.J. Henderson was a linebacker who came to College Park as a project and left as one of the Terps all-time greats.

And they worked to keep the talent coming in. They

kept defensive back Domonique Foxworth and got defensive lineman Randy Starks, who ended up playing 12 years in the NFL and making two Pro Bowls. But they also worked the edges. McBrien was the quarterback at local power DeMatha whom Locksley liked but for whom Vanderlinden couldn’t find a scholarship. He went to West Virginia, but after a year was unhappy. He thought he was going to give up football — until Locksley got back in his ear. McBrien walked on at Maryland and became the starter on the 2002-03 Terps.

“If it wasn’t for Locks,” McBrien said, “shoot, I would never have played football again.”

That fall, Friedgen asked his first team to set a goal. The Terps’ response: Six wins to become eligible to go to a bowl game, something none of them had experienced. Friedgen wanted more.

“I was crushed that they only wanted to win six games,” Friedgen said.

The Terps’ sixth game was a Thursday night at Georgia Tech against the 15th-ranked Yellow Jackets. They squeezed out a 20-17 victory to get to 6-0. Friedgen gathered them in the locker room afterward, and adjusted the goal: Win the ACC championship.

“I was very fortunate,” Friedgen said. “People said I inherited some good kids. But what I inherited was a bunch of guys who were tired of losing. They would do whatever I asked. They were all-in.”

By November, the Terps were 8-1 and hosting Clemson. Earlier that day, N.C. State beat Florida State. A win would give Maryland a chance of at least a share of the ACC title. Friedgen’s pregame message was direct: Go win the damn thing.

Locksley and Taaffe took the elevator up to the press box, the perch from which they would coach. Locksley remembers drinking in the scene.

“I look out, and every seat was packed, from corner to corner, even in the upper deck,” Locksley said. “That’s the Maryland football that I know and I want. That’s what I think about.”

Different directions

The Terps beat Clemson that night, won the ACC outright, went to the Orange Bowl – and were rolling. From 2001-03, they won 31 games, a total exceeded by only Miami, Oklahoma, Boise State, Ohio State and Georgia.

But the band couldn’t stay together forever. Following the 2002 season, Locksley left to become the recruiting coordinator and running backs coach at Florida — a more established, traditional power. Franklin took over as head of recruiting for the Terps, but he departed in 2005 — first for the Green Bay Packers, then to Kansas State for his first offensive coordinating job.

And if things had gone differently, it could be Franklin leading the Terrapins out of Gossett against Penn State. In 2008, after the Terps had finished a game under .500 in three of the previous four seasons, Maryland hired Franklin back as offensive coordinator. The plan, as concocted by Yow, was to make Franklin the head coach whenever Friedgen retired. There was even a $1 million payment scheduled for Franklin if he didn’t get the job by January 2012.

“I was really excited about the opportunity to stay there,” Franklin said. “Obviously, when Debbie Yow left, things changed.”

Yow departed to become the athletic director at N.C. State. Her successor, Kevin Anderson, told Franklin he wasn’t a lock to replace Friedgen. Thus began an awkward period at Maryland football.

Friedgen, the alum who resurrected the program, was fired following a nine-win season after which he was named ACC coach of the year. Franklin took over at Vanderbilt, which he led to unprecedented success. And Randy Edsall left Connecticut to take the job in College Park.

In Friedgen’s 10 seasons — many of them with Locksley and Franklin on his staff — the Terps won at least eight games five times. The most recent eight-win season for Maryland without Friedgen as the head coach was 1985, when he was the Terps’ offensive coordinator.

It’s for that reason that Friday night, Locksley is bringing back Friedgen as an honorary captain for the Penn State game. “I’m really looking forward to it,” Friedgen said.

But when two of his former assistants face each other, there will be no question where Friedgen’s loyalties lie. Friedgen’s home outside Charleston, S.C., is outfitted with a 75-inch Samsung that allows him to watch four games at once. Two weeks ago, it went out, and he’s bickering with the company about a replacement. That Saturday, he was forced to go to a local establishment to simultaneously watch Maryland play at Temple and Penn State face Pitt.

Was he watching Penn State because Franklin was the coach?

“Yeah, kind of,” Friedgen said. “But mostly so I could tell Mike about ’em.”