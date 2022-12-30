White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks host conference foe Hampton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (3-10, 0-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-3, 1-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits UNC Wilmington in CAA action Saturday. The Seahawks have gone 5-0 at home. UNC Wilmington is fourth in the CAA shooting 33.9% from downtown, led by Makoa Surigao shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Pirates have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Seahawks and Pirates meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 72.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

