White and USC host No. 19 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (9-1) at USC Trojans (8-3, 2-0 Pac-12)
The Tigers play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Auburn is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is averaging 13.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.
Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 11.1 points for Auburn.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.