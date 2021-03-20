The Redbirds’ Bryce Jefferson was 17-of-23 passing for 167 yards with a touchdown.
Pha’leak Brown scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, and Kevin Brown broke loose and ran untouched for a 25-yard score that stretched the Redbirds’ lead to 23-3 late in the third quarter.
Tony Tate scored on a 9-yard run and Connor Sampson threw a 17-yard TD pass to Dennis Houston in the fourth for the Leathernecks. Sampson completed 22 of 42 passes for 193 yards.
