Memphis led 28-17 at halftime but Tulsa rallied in the second half, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal to take a 41-35 lead late in the fourth quarter. Gainwell’s third touchdown run put the Tigers back on top, 42-41, with 4:26 left. Tulsa used that time to drive 63 yards to the Memphis 12, but Jacob Rainey missed a 29-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Rainey had previously made good on field goals from 32 and 26 yards and missed from 40 yards.

Zach Smith threw for 309 yards and a score for the Golden Hurricane (2-6, 0-4), who have lost four straight. Cory Taylor II ran for three touchdowns.

