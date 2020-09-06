Sean Dykes had 10 catches for 137 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Memphis. Calvin Austin III and Damonte Coxie also caught TD passes. Rodrigues Clark had 105 yards rushing on 20 carries that included a 14-yard touchdown run.
Logan Bonner was 14-of-23 passing for 133 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Arkansas State. Isaiah Azubuike and Ryan Graham each ran for a score.
The attendance was 4,537 for 58,325-seat Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The stadium was divided into four quadrants and fans were not allowed to move between quadrants. Masks were mandatory along with 12 feet of social distancing. Tailgating was not permitted.
Silverfield was named head coach on Dec. 19, 2019 and coached in the Cotton Bowl.
