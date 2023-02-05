White, Johnson propel USC to 80-74 victory over Washington

LOS ANGELES — Tre White totaled 22 points, Kobe Johnson scored 21 and Southern California turned back Washington 80-74 on Saturday night.
Keion Brooks Jr. made 11 of 13 foul shots and scored 22 points to lead the Huskies (13-12, 5-9), who have lost three straight. Brooks added 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season, and four assists. Keyon Menifield hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 with four assists. Braxton Meah added 11 points before fouling out and Jamal Bey scored 10.
A dunk by Meah gave Washington a 16-9 lead at the 11:49 mark of the first half. White scored nine in an 11-0 run and his three-point play gave the Trojans a 31-22 lead with 3:06 left. Menifield hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to get the Huskies within 34-27 at the half.
Meah had baskets to begin and end an 8-0 run and Washington grabbed a 35-34 lead with 17:13 remaining to play. Menifield buried a 3-pointer to give the Huskies a 60-58 lead at the 4:11 mark. Ellis followed with a jumper, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and White scored off a turnover to push USC’s lead to 65-60. The Huskies got no closer than three over the final 2:44.
USC shot 45% overall to Washington’s 44%. The Trojans hit only 4 of 22 shots from 3-point range, while the Huskies sank 6 of 17. Washington had a 20-18 edge at the free-throw line. USC outscored Washington 42-32 in the paint and had 23 assists to just 12 for the Huskies.
