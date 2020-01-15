SMU scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kendric Davis had 19 points and six assists for the Mustangs (12-4, 2-2). Feron Hunt added 14 points and four blocks. Tyson Jolly had eight rebounds.

Houston takes on No. 16 Wichita State on the road on Saturday. SMU plays Temple at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com