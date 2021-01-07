Freshman Azuolas Tubelis, whose previous high was 13 points against Eastern Washington, scored 31 points with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2, 3-2), who had their four-game winning streak end. Bennedict Mathurin added 11 points and Terrell Brown Jr. 10.
White and Mobley combined to go 14 of 23 from the field and both were 5 of 6 from the line. White hit 3 of 5 3-pointers.
They were huge in the second half, combing for 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting when the Trojans shot 75% (21 of 28), including 4 of 6 behind the arc. They also outrebounded Arizona, which pulled down more than 50 boards its previous two games, 17-8.
The Wildcats had an 8-0 run for a nine-point lead early in the first half but USC erased that with a 10-0 burst and managed a 35-34 lead at the break.
The teams swapped the lead 11 times through the first seven minutes of the second half, the last when White made a layup at the 12:57 mark to make it 54Fre-53. Noah Baumann and Isaiah Mobley followed up with 3-pointers for an 8-0 run.
Mobley and White had back-to-back dunks to push the lead to 10 with nine minutes left. Arizona scored six straight but the Trojans never faltered, even when Evan Mobley fouled out with 3:38 to play and Ira Lee converted the three-point play to cut the lead to six. The Wildcats made just one of their last eight shots.
USC goes to Arizona State on Saturday when UCLA visits Arizona.
