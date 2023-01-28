White scores 15, Chattanooga tops ETSU 73-64

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Dalvin White scored 15 points as Chattanooga beat East Tennessee State 73-64 on Saturday night.
Jalen Haynes led the way for the Buccaneers (8-15, 4-6) with 16 points. Jamarius Hairston added 13 points and 11 rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Chattanooga entered halftime up 33-32. Alexis paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Chattanooga pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 47-42 with 15:25 remaining in the half. White scored 10 second-half points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.