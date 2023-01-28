White scores 15, Chattanooga tops ETSU 73-64

White was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Mocs (12-11, 4-6 Southern Conference). Sam Alexis added 12 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field, and they also had seven rebounds. Jamal Johnson shot 3 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.