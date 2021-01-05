DeShaun Wade had 13 points for the Lancers (2-10, 1-5). Juan Munoz added 11 points. Jesper Granlund had 10 points.
Justin Hill, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Lancers, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.