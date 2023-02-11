White scores 23, UNC Wilmington downs Northeastern 71-59

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Trazarien White had 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 71-59 victory against Northeastern on Saturday night.

White also added seven rebounds for the Seahawks (20-7, 10-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Amari Kelly scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Shykeim Phillips recorded 14 points and was 3-of-10 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free throw line.