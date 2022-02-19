Vado Morse scored 17 points, Sule had 14 points and seven rebounds and Justin Amadi added 11 points and seven rebounds for James Madison (16-11, 7-9).
The Dukes leveled the season series against the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington defeated James Madison 71-70 on Jan. 20.
___
___
