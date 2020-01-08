Tajion Jones had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-7, 0-2). DeVon Baker added 16 points and Lavar Batts Jr. had 13.
Asheville rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit, but could never regain the lead as the Camels hit 7 of 15 3-pointers.
Campbell matches up against Radford on the road on Saturday. Asheville matches up against Charleston Southern on the road on Saturday.
