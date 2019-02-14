KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rob Whitfield scored 19 points as UMKC topped Grand Canyon 87-75 in overtime on Thursday night.

Brandon McKissic added 16 points for the Kangaroos, while Xavier Bishop chipped in 15.

Jamel Allen had 12 points for UMKC (9-16, 4-6 Western Athletic Conference).

Michael Finke scored a career-high 36 points plus nine rebounds and five assists for the Antelopes (14-10, 7-4). He connected on 16 of 22 field goal attempts and made all three of his foul shots. Alessandro Lever scored 20 points for the Lopes.

UMKC made eight 3-pointers in the first half and led 42-27 at the break.

UMKC had only four turnovers and Grand Canyon had 12, leading to a 14-6 points-off-turnovers advantage for the Kangaroos.

The Kangaroos were outrebounded 46-30 and Brandon Suggs was their leading rebounder, with five.

The Kangaroos evened the season series against the Antelopes with the win. Grand Canyon defeated UMKC 78-50 on Jan. 19.

UMKC plays Cal State Bakersfield at home on Saturday. Grand Canyon plays Chicago State on the road on Saturday.

