Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season for the Buccaneers (13-15, 7-9). Deontaye Buskey added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Ty Jones scored 12.

Campbell shot 52% from the field, 35% from 3-point range (6 of 17) and made 4 of 6 foul shots. Charleston Southern shot only 28% overall (14 of 50) and 17% from distance (3 of 18). The Buccaneers made 20 of 23 from the free-throw line.

The Fighting Camels evened the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. Charleston Southern defeated Campbell 77-62 on Jan. 16.

