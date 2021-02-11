South Carolina Upstate scored a season-high 40 first-half points but was held scoreless over the final 4:12, missing its last seven shots of the game.
Everette Hammond had 20 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (4-14, 4-8). Nevin Zink added 13 points. Khydarius Smith had 11 points. Tommy Bruner had 10, but his potential game-winner was blocked at the buzzer.
