Davion Warren had 20 points for the Pirates (9-13, 8-9). Dajour Dickens added 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, and Russell Dean had 12 points and six assists.
The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Pirates this season. Campbell defeated Hampton 76-57 last Thursday.
