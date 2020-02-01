Solomon Hunt had 14 points for the Cougars (4-19, 0-8), whose losing streak reached 13 games. Andrew Lewis added 13 points.

UMKC hit five of its first six shots, including all three 3-pointers before the Cougars had a pair of free throws at 4:18 into the game. The ‘Roos made a layup and a fourth 3-pointer before Xavier Johnson ended the 0 for 6, 4 turnover drought with a jumper at 14:12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com