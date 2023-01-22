Whitley and the Southern Jaguars visit conference foe Mississippi Valley State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Jaguars (9-10, 5-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-19, 1-6 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Mississippi Valley State and Southern face off on Monday. The Delta Devils have gone 2-2 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is sixth in the SWAC shooting 30.9% from deep, led by Walter Hamilton shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Jaguars are 5-1 in SWAC play. Southern is second in the SWAC shooting 36.6% from deep. P.J. Byrd leads the Jaguars shooting 48.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 13.9 points. Rayquan Brown is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Brion Whitley is scoring 11.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

