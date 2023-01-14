Whitley scores 32 as Southern knocks off Grambling 81-73

BATON ROUGE, La. — Brion Whitley put up 32 points as Southern beat Grambling 81-73 on Saturday night.
Cameron Christon led the Tigers (10-7, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Shawndarius Cowart recorded a triple double with 12 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals for Grambling. Quintin Murrell also had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Southern visits UAPB while Grambling visits Mississippi Valley State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.