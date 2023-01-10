Whitmore and Villanova host DePaul

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -6; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Cam Whitmore scored 26 points in Villanova’s 88-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Blue Demons are 5-2 on their home court. DePaul is sixth in the Big East shooting 34.9% from downtown, led by Javan Johnson shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 2-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The Blue Demons and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Blue Demons. Johnson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Caleb Daniels is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

