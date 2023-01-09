Whitmore leads Villanova against DePaul after 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Cam Whitmore scored 26 points in Villanova’s 88-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Blue Demons are 5-2 on their home court. DePaul allows 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova is sixth in the Big East allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Blue Demons and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javan Johnson is averaging 15.9 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Caleb Daniels is averaging 16.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

