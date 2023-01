Whitney also contributed five rebounds for the Grizzlies (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky). Josh Bannan scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Aanen Moody recorded nine points.

The Vandals (6-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Isaac Jones, who finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Nigel Burris added nine points and six rebounds for Idaho. In addition, Divant’e Moffitt had nine points.