Whitney-Sidney scores 21 as Lehigh knocks off Holy Cross

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Tyler Whitney-Sidney’s 21 points helped Lehigh defeat Holy Cross 76-58 on Wednesday night.
Gerrale Gates led the way for the Crusaders (6-12, 3-2) with 24 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Will Batchelder added 15 points for Holy Cross. In addition, Jade Tse finished with six points and four assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Lehigh hosts American while Holy Cross visits Lafayette.
