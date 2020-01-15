Arkansas (14-2, 3-1) used an 8-0 run early in the second half to distance itself. Before the run, the Razorbacks led 37-33, but Isaiah Joe knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and Whitt threw down a dunk to extend Arkansas’ lead to 45-33 with 15:04 left.

Joe and Mason Jones, Arkansas’ leading scorers this season, did not score in the first half, but Joe found his stroke in the second half and finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Desi Sills scored 13 and Reggie Chaney added 12 for the Razorbacks.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores will host Tennessee on Saturday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks will host No. 10 Kentucky on Saturday.