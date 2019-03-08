KENT, Ohio — Philip Whittington had a season-high 21 points as Kent State narrowly beat Akron 68-65 on Friday night.

Antonio Williams had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Kent State (22-9, 11-7 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jalen Avery added 18 points.

Daniel Utomi had 22 points for the Zips (16-15, 8-10). Jimond Ivey added 12 points. Tyler Cheese had six rebounds.

Loren Cristian Jackson, whose 14 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Zips, shot only 11 percent in the game (1 of 9).

The Golden Flashes evened the season series against the Zips with the win. Akron defeated Kent State 72-53 on Feb. 8.

