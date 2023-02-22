Whyte, Boston University Terriers take on the Army Black Knights

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston University Terriers (13-16, 6-10 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (15-14, 9-7 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -4.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays Army in Patriot action Wednesday. The Black Knights have gone 9-4 at home. Army averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Terriers are 6-10 in Patriot play. Boston University ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Walter Whyte is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

