Holy Cross Crusaders (7-16, 4-6 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (10-13, 3-7 Patriot)Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -7; over/under is 130BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays Boston University in Patriot action Wednesday.The Terriers are 6-3 in home games. Boston University is the Patriot leader with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.7.The Crusaders are 4-6 in Patriot play. Holy Cross is sixth in the Patriot shooting 35.0% from downtown. Mike Piwko paces the Crusaders shooting 100% from 3-point range.The Terriers and Crusaders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Harper is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 9.9 points. Walter Whyte is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Boston University.Gerrale Gates is scoring 17.0 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.