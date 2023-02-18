Whyte's 16 help Boston University down Bucknell 77-61

Whyte was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Terriers (13-16, 6-10 Patriot League). Fletcher Tynen scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Jonas Harper was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.