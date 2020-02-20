Wichita State began the season as one of eight teams to win 20 games in every season since 2010, joined by Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Saint Mary’s, Kentucky and Vermont.

Echenique converted 12-of-14 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds and four blocks. Tyson Etienne had 12 points and Jamarius Burton 10 for Wichita State.

AD

Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (11-15, 4-9). David Collins added 11 points. Michael Durr had eight points and nine rebounds.

AD

Wichita State matches up against Cincinnati on the road on Sunday. South Florida matches up against UConn on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com