Wichita State hosts Cook and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 5-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-9, 3-4 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Wichita State Shockers after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Shockers have gone 6-5 in home games. Wichita State is seventh in the AAC with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Jaykwon Walton averaging 6.1.

The Green Wave are 5-3 in AAC play. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 33.0% from downtown. Jaylen Forbes paces the Green Wave shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The Shockers and Green Wave meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walton is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Shockers. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Cook is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

