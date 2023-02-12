Wichita State hosts SMU on home slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMU Mustangs (9-16, 4-8 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-12, 5-7 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -6.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to break its three-game home slide with a win over SMU. The Shockers are 6-8 in home games. Wichita State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 4-8 in AAC play. SMU allows 74.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaykwon Walton is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Zhuric Phelps is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.3 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

