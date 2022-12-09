Wichita State hosts Wade and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (5-4) at Wichita State Shockers (4-4)
The Lancers are 1-3 in road games. Longwood is 2-3 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Shockers. Gus Okafor is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.
Walyn Napper is shooting 53.7% and averaging 11.0 points for the Lancers. Wade is averaging 10.8 points for Longwood.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.