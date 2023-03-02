Sasser leads No. 1 Houston against Wichita State after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wichita State Shockers (15-13, 8-8 AAC) at Houston Cougars (27-2, 15-1 AAC) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -17.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Marcus Sasser scored 22 points in Houston’s 76-57 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Cougars have gone 15-2 at home. Houston is fourth in the AAC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Shockers are 8-8 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is seventh in the AAC scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging 9.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Sasser is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jaykwon Walton is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

