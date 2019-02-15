Wichita State (12-11, 5-6) vs. Cincinnati (20-4, 9-2)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Cincinnati. Wichita State’s last AAC loss came against the Connecticut Huskies 80-60 on Jan. 26. Cincinnati lost 65-58 on the road to Houston on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland has averaged 19 points and 4.1 rebounds while Tre Scott has put up 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Shockers, Markis McDuffie has averaged 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while Samajae Haynes-Jones has put up 12.6 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cumberland has directly created 46 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wichita State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 12-4 when scoring at least 60.

STREAK STATS: Cincinnati has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 60.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Cincinnati defense has allowed only 61.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bearcats 12th among Division I teams. The Wichita State offense has averaged 69.7 points through 23 games (ranked 247th, nationally).

