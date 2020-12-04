SUPER SENIORS: Missouri has benefited heavily from its seniors. Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith, Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon have combined to account for 68 percent all Tigers scoring this season.POTENT PINSON: Pinson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Missouri went 8-5 against programs outside its conference, while Wichita State went 12-1 in such games.
