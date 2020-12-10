OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cunningham has had his hand in 40 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. Cunningham has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has turned the ball over on just 12.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 8.5 times per game this season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.