The Knights have gone 4-3 against AAC opponents. UCF scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Etienne is shooting 35.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Shockers. Ricky Council IV is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.
Darius Perry is averaging 11.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Knights. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for UCF.
LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.
Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.
