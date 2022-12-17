Wichita State Shockers to host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-4)
The Cowboys are 1-1 in road games. Oklahoma State scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 56.2% for Wichita State.
Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 10.6 points for Oklahoma State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.