Wichita State Shockers to host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-4) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -4; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Oklahoma State in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams. The Shockers are 4-2 on their home court. Wichita State is seventh in the AAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 1.8.

The Cowboys are 1-1 in road games. Oklahoma State scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 56.2% for Wichita State.

Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 10.6 points for Oklahoma State.

