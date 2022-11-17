Wichita State takes down Richmond 56-53

Walton was 6 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Shockers (2-1). James Rojas added 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and five steals.