Wichita State visits Battle and Temple

Wichita State Shockers (13-12, 6-7 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-12, 8-5 AAC) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -4.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Khalif Battle scored 25 points in Temple’s 86-77 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Owls have gone 7-6 at home. Temple has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Shockers are 6-7 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Owls and Shockers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Owls. Battle is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

