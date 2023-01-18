Wichita State visits Memphis following Williams' 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wichita State Shockers (9-8, 2-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (13-5, 3-2 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the Wichita State Shockers after DeAndre Williams scored 20 points in Memphis’ 61-59 victory against the Temple Owls. The Tigers have gone 8-0 in home games. Memphis averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Kendric Davis with 5.8.

The Shockers have gone 2-3 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers and Shockers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals. Williams is averaging 15.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

